British PM Truss won’t meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday rather than meeting the U.S. president at Downing Street on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

Leaders from all over the world including Biden are flying to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday.

Some foreign leaders are still scheduled to hold meetings with Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister earlier this month.

Truss on Saturday spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who expressed his condolences following the queen’s death on Sept. 8, her office said.

She is expected to hold a call with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday evening.