AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DRAP behind artificial shortage of analgesic drug, alleges PYPA

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has accused the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and GSK Pharma of creating artificial shortage of fever reducing tablet, Panadol 500mg, at a time when 60 per cent of the country’s area is under flood and facing dengue, malaria, and other communicable diseases aiming to promote the sale of globally banned 665mg tablet.

In a written letter to the prime minister of Pakistan and other relevant authorities, Dr Furqan Ibrahim, general secretary PYPA has said that at a time over 60 per cent of Pakistan is under floodwaters and poor people are struggling for their lives and thousands have already died, the DRAP instructed the pharma industry to immediately stop manufacturing of life saving medicines to blackmail the government in a bid to get 50 per cent increase in prices. The association has said that owing to the negligence of the DRAP there is shortage of around 100 lifesaving medicines in the country.

If GSK Pharma and City Pharma are unable to produce and supply Paracetamol to the people, the government may enforce mandatory licensing, takeover the factories of GSK Pharma and City Pharma; PYPA is ready to assist the government and will not only ensure availability of Paracetamol at less than Rs1.5 per tablet, but will also eradicate medicine shortage within 15 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

DRAP PYPA Panadol GSK Pharma fever reducing tablet

Comments

1000 characters

DRAP behind artificial shortage of analgesic drug, alleges PYPA

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories