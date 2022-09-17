DRAP behind artificial shortage of analgesic drug, alleges PYPA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has accused the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and GSK Pharma of creating artificial shortage of fever reducing tablet, Panadol 500mg, at a time when 60 per cent of the country’s area is under flood and facing dengue, malaria, and other communicable diseases aiming to promote the sale of globally banned 665mg tablet.

In a written letter to the prime minister of Pakistan and other relevant authorities, Dr Furqan Ibrahim, general secretary PYPA has said that at a time over 60 per cent of Pakistan is under floodwaters and poor people are struggling for their lives and thousands have already died, the DRAP instructed the pharma industry to immediately stop manufacturing of life saving medicines to blackmail the government in a bid to get 50 per cent increase in prices. The association has said that owing to the negligence of the DRAP there is shortage of around 100 lifesaving medicines in the country.

If GSK Pharma and City Pharma are unable to produce and supply Paracetamol to the people, the government may enforce mandatory licensing, takeover the factories of GSK Pharma and City Pharma; PYPA is ready to assist the government and will not only ensure availability of Paracetamol at less than Rs1.5 per tablet, but will also eradicate medicine shortage within 15 days.

