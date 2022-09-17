Rs1.5bn sought to import vaccination against LSD

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) has forwarded a summary to the provincial finance department for obtaining Rs 1.5 billion to import 6 million doses of vaccination against lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The department intends to import this vaccine on fast track basis, once the funding is approved, to vaccinate animals in the province against any expected second wave of the said disease.

Director General (Extension) Livestock Dr Ehtesham Ul Haq Khan disclosed this while speaking at the meeting of the technical committee constituted by the provincial government on LSD disease. Convener of the committee DG (Extension) chaired the meeting which discussed the technical issues about import of vaccine.

Additional Secretary Technical Prof. Tahir Yaqub, DGs and Director Veterinary Research Institute are members of this committee. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, United Nations (UN) representative on food and agriculture in Pakistan is also member of this committee.

All the members of the committee attended the meeting.

