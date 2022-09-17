AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
UVAS, Bio-Vet sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
LAHORE: The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Bio-Vet PVT LTD signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in research & ERP poultry management software called ‘I Grow Chicken’ for the development of poultry sector.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I), Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Dr Shahid Mehmood from UVAS while Chairman Bio-Vet Muhammad Anwar Dar, Director Planning & Development Muhammad Sajeel Butt from Bio-Vet and Service Provider (EBIT+) Eric Mooiweer signed the MoU in a ceremony held at ‘International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference (PSC-IPEX) 2022 at Expo Center Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is producing well trained graduates every year who are performing their duties in the development of poultry sector.

Vice-Chancellor also briefed the meeting on UVAS academic, research projects, national & international collaborations and history of university. Muhammad Anwar Dar said that this cooperation will be very beneficial for both organization especially for imparting practical knowledge and skills to UVAS students.

Muhammad Sajeel Butt spoke about the benefit of ERP poultry management software “I Grow Chicken” which will be helpful in management of poultry flocks in order to maximize profit for the farmers through tracking of key performance indicators and allowing proactive management.

Under the MoU, both parties will extend support to promote research and development and will work on indigenous applied issues and to provide them with the real-time scientific solutions. They cooperate for operation of “I Grow Chicken” software for learning of students and their exposure to the latest developments in IT field relating to poultry management. BIO-VET will provide 03-05 days technical trainings upon the software through its principal company initially to the teaching faculty and undergraduate and postgraduate students. The mode of trainings will be online and the sessions may be recorded for future references.

BIO-VET will collaborate with UVAS to facilitate free access of software for capacity building and learning of students and BIO-VET representatives and its principal company will be invited as guest speaker for hands-on training of software in similar technical trainings, workshops and national and international conferences organize by UVAS Department of Poultry Production.

