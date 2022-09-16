AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 58.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
FCCL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.25%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
TRG 116.90 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.36%)
UNITY 21.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
WAVES 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 15,600 Increased By 184.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 41,705 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 15,695 Increased By 10.5 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks dip as retail sales gloom adds to recession fears

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 02:05pm
Follow us

UK shares edged down on Friday as a drop in retail sales and gloomy economic outlook from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund fanned concerns over growth slowdown as central banks prepare for more aggressive rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, tracking weakness in Asian shares and Europe’s STOXX 600, as investors braced for a hefty US rate hike next week.

Still, losses on the export-heavy FTSE 100 were capped by a sharp drop in the sterling that hit its lowest level since 1985 after weaker-than-expected figures of retail sales added to worries about the health of Britain’s economy.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.6%. Retailers slid 1.3%.

“This is August data so it may not be weighing too much into the FTSE today because back in August there was political uncertainty because we didn’t have a prime minister replacement and people were considering they’re going to have to pay hefty energy bills,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst, HYCM.

“Some of it has changed with price caps.” On moving into Downing Street last week, Prime Minister Truss announced a cap on energy prices that will help cushion the impact of soaring bills for households, but will cost 100 billion pounds ($115 billion).

The cap means that inflation will peak lower than it would have otherwise done, but the injection of money into consumers pockets is likely to keep it high for longer.

Mining stocks dropped 2.5%, leading losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100.

UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflation

The Bank of England also looks set to hike borrowing costs by another 50 basis points next week, a Reuters poll found earlier this week. Shares of Royal Mail Plc tumbled 11.6% as JP Morgan cut the logistics company’s rating to “neutral”.

Adding to woes, European logistics peers fell after US’s FedEx Corp withdrew its financial forecast on Thursday and flagged a global demand slowdown.

UK shares

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks dip as retail sales gloom adds to recession fears

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Children, women suffer from water-borne diseases as Pakistan floods recede

Again, Putin offers the carrot of cheap fuel, energy security

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Two police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Read more stories