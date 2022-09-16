Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave with 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces. Some had been killed by shelling and air strikes, police said.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

Reuters video from the eastern town of Kupiansk, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last week, showed many buildings had been damaged or burned out.

Authorities in Kryvyi Rih are working to repair the damage to a reservoir dam from Russian missile strikes and as a result water levels are receding, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration.

Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks north of the city of Donetsk, the armed forces’ general staff said in a Facebook post. Sea-based missiles also targeted areas of Odesa region but were destroyed by anti-aircraft units.

Russian forces had launched attacks on several settlements on the Kharkiv frontline, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.