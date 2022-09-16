AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
ANL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.39%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.02%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 117.20 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.63%)
UNITY 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 229.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,846 Increased By 73.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 55.7 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 11:06am
Follow us

Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave with 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces. Some had been killed by shelling and air strikes, police said.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

  • Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian claim and there was no immediate public comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians.

Fighting

  • Reuters video from the eastern town of Kupiansk, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last week, showed many buildings had been damaged or burned out.

  • Authorities in Kryvyi Rih are working to repair the damage to a reservoir dam from Russian missile strikes and as a result water levels are receding, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration.

  • Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks north of the city of Donetsk, the armed forces’ general staff said in a Facebook post. Sea-based missiles also targeted areas of Odesa region but were destroyed by anti-aircraft units.

  • Russian forces had launched attacks on several settlements on the Kharkiv frontline, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

  • Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

  • The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine, US officials said.

economy

  • The United States imposed new sanctions to punish those supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, targeting people and entities it accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions, steal Ukrainian grain and violate human rights.

Diplomacy

  • In a rare admission, Russian President Putin said he understood that China’s leader Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised Xi for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict.

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visiting Kyiv, said Ukraine was making good progress towards joining the EU.

  • Von der Leyen said supporting Ukraine comes at a high cost, but freedom is “priceless.”

  • US President Biden will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine with South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, who has avoided condemning Russia, when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday.

quotes

  • Asked during a news conference if it was morally right for countries to send weapons to Ukraine, Pope Francis said: “It can be immoral if the intention is provoking more war, or to sell arms or dump arms that (a country) no longer needs.

The motivation is what in large part qualifies the morality of this action.“

Russian forces Ukraine and Russia Izium

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

Read more stories