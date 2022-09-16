AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
England cricketers arrive for first tour since 2005

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:16am
KARACHI: England’s “excited” cricket squad touched down in Karachi on Thursday for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, a lengthy absence brought about by security fears.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns.

The move infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who called it “disrespectful” and had been desperate to show the country was safe again following a deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A 19-man England squad captained by Jos Buttler will play seven Twenty20 games against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2 as both teams tune up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We are excited to be here, it’s my first experience of Pakistan,” Buttler said.

England cricket team due today

“Some of the players who featured in the Pakistan Super League have shared positive things about Pakistan and how much the public like the game.”

Following the attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan were forced to play international matches at neutral venues such as the UAE, where they hosted England in 2012 and 2015.

Over the past five years international cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

