Transmission lines in flood-hit areas: NTDC successfully carries out rehabilitation works

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has completed the necessary rehabilitation works of Port Qasim – Matiari Transmission line and Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within minimum time and re-energized both the transmission lines a day earlier.

The NTDC spokesman said that five towers of the 500kV Port Qasim- Matiari transmission line were affected due to heavy windstorms near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district of Sindh, in the first week of current month. The completion of rehabilitation works of said transmission line will resume evacuation of power from the 1320MW Port Qasim Coal Fired Power Plant and 660MW Lucky Coal Fired Power Plant to the national grid.

While updating about the 220kV Sibbi-Quetta transmission line, the spokesman said 10 towers of said transmission line were collapsed in Bibi Nani area of Balochistan during flash floods.

All available resources were utilized and best possible efforts were made to complete the rehabilitation works in time despite difficult terrain, access to road issues, crossing of flood water, non-availability of heavy machinery and transportation of material. After the completion of rehabilitation work, another source of power supply has been restored to Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had an aerial view of the collapsed towers in the river during his visit of flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

