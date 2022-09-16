AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
WASA, JICA join hands

Press Release Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:53am
FAISALABAD: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed an agreement with the contractor for the construction of a project for surface water treatment plant worth Rs 7.25 billion.

With the completion of the water treatment plant project, more than 0.2 million people in the eastern part of the city will benefit from clean drinking water. In this regard, WASA Managing Director Abubakar Imran signed the agreement during his visit to Japan, while the top officials of JICA were also present on the occasion.

Abubakar Imran said in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and WASA Faisalabad, a mega project was created for the construction of a surface water treatment plant to supply clean drinking water to the population of the eastern part of the city. Under which 3.5 million gallons Daily (MGD) of water will be available from this plant which will be expanded to 10 MGD under the Master Plan 2018-2038 prepared by JICA, While the completion of this project will benefit 0.2 Million population with clean drinking water. JICA will construct this project on priority basis under Grant-in-Aid while the approval has been given by the Department of Irrigation for obtaining canal water for this project.

He further said that this mega project will be completed at a cost of Rs 7.25 billion, for which 8.47 percent of the money will be spent by the local partner while 91.53 percent of the money will be spent by the foreign partner. While the approval of the project has been obtained from CDWP in 2020, the completion period of the project has been fixed within 3 years. The managing director further informed that the water treatment plant will be upgraded and expanded to 5 million gallons per day in the first phase while 4.1 km transmission line will be laid. Along with this, 2 ground reservoirs and 2 overhead reservoirs will be constructed as well as primary, secondary and tertiary distribution systems will be laid, while water meters will also be installed to control the use of water supply.

Saqib Raza has taken charge as the Project Director for the Water Treatment Plant project and currently the PIU has been established. Along with this, the selection of consultants has been done by JICA and the consultants have completed the detailed design preparation, and now an agreement has been signed with the Japanese contractor company for the construction of the project, which has been signed by WASA and the contractor company officials, while the contractor company will start its work under the agreement from October and the project will be completed by 2025. Managing Director WASA clarified that with the completion of the water treatment plant project, more than 0.2 million people in the eastern part of the city will benefit from clean drinking water.

