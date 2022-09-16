Pakistan Cables donates 2,000 trees

KARACHI: To mark the 75th Independence Day, Pakistan Cables employee volunteers visited the Clifton Urban Forest in Karachi for a plantation drive, supporting the company’s commitment to environmental conservation. The company pledged 2,000 trees to the forest, which is spread across 250 acres in Clifton, Karachi.

The plantation drive was led by Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables Ltd alongside the company employee volunteers. Masood Lohar, CEO Clifton Urban Forest appreciated the Company’s efforts and shared future plans of expansion of the Clifton Urban Forest.

