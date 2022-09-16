Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 81,882 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,295 tonnes of import cargo and 27,587 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,295 comprised of 16,977 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,787 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,669 tonnes of Rapeseed, 5,130 tonnes of Urea, 3,401 tonnes of Wheat & 8,331 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,587 tonnes comprised of 4,925 tonnes of containerized cargo, 60 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,928 tonnes of Clinkers, 14,110 tonnes of Mill Scale & 564 tonnes of Rice.

— Nearly, 2331 containers comprising of 1283 containers import and 1048 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 235 of 20’s and 522 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 74 of 20’s and 36 of 40’s loaded containers while 148 of 20’s and 377 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Nave Estella, TRF kashima and Cosco Antwerp have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namel, Dalian & Thorswind sailed from Karachi Port.

More or less, 08 ships namely, MT Lahore, X-press Anglesey, Rarlan, Global Elegance, Osaka, Dalian Express, GFS Prestige and African Toucan were expected to reach at the port.

