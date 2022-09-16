Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Service Global 31.12.2022 25% Interim 14.09.2022
Footwear Ltd Cash Dividend
Dawood 31.12.2022 30% Interim 15.09.2022
Lawrencepur Ltd Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
