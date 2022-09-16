AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Sep 16, 2022
Markets

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

==============================================================================================
Company                         Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus                   Despatched/
                                  Ending                                             Credit on
==============================================================================================
Service Global                   31.12.2022       25% Interim                       14.09.2022
Footwear Ltd                                      Cash Dividend
Dawood                           31.12.2022       30% Interim                       15.09.2022
Lawrencepur Ltd                                   Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

