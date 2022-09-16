WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 15, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Sep-22 13-Sep-22 12-Sep-22 9-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110664 0.110521 0.110958
Euro 0.769993 0.778629 0.7783 0.7716
Japanese yen 0.0053359 0.00536707 0.0053671 0.005341
U.K. pound 0.891273 0.897623 0.895408 0.891767
U.S. dollar 0.770764 0.765237 0.76642 0.767838
Algerian dinar 0.0054827 0.00544996 0.005466 0.005477
Australian dollar 0.518262 0.526024 0.524461 0.52428
Botswana pula 0.0591176 0.0595354 0.0592443 0.059124
Brazilian real 0.148888 0.147763 0.149759 0.148728
Brunei dollar 0.548196 0.548046 0.547834 0.548769
Canadian dollar 0.58542 0.583705 0.590462 0.589059
Chilean peso 0.0008467 0.0008515 0.0008659 0.000872
Czech koruna 0.0314059 0.0317197 0.0316964 0.031443
Danish krone 0.103542 0.104702 0.104659 0.103759
Indian rupee 0.009685 0.0096787 0.009619 0.009642
Israeli New Shekel 0.22432 0.228157 0.225949 0.224711
Korean won 0.0005606 0.00055404
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49802 2.48534 2.48676
Malaysian ringgit 0.170297 0.16977 0.170164 0.170763
Mauritian rupee 0.0172174 0.0171423 0.0172392 0.017306
Mexican peso 0.038583 0.0381569 0.0387165 0.03858
New Zealand dollar 0.46269 0.469894 0.468819 0.467153
Norwegian krone 0.0761429 0.0778725 0.07805 0.077287
Omani rial 2.00459 1.99021 1.99329
Peruvian sol 0.198351 0.198967 0.198101
Philippine peso 0.0135562 0.0134405 0.0134653 0.013438
Polish zloty 0.163183 0.165053 0.165802 0.164776
Qatari riyal 0.211748 0.21023 0.210555
Russian ruble 0.0128944 0.0127396 0.0126772 0.012698
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205537 0.204063 0.204379
Singapore dollar 0.548196 0.548046 0.547834 0.548769
South African rand 0.0441957 0.0449747 0.0449417
Swedish krona 0.0722142 0.0731521 0.0732141 0.072605
Swiss franc 0.802378 0.806701 0.803712 0.800457
Thai baht 0.0210103 0.0210856 0.0210358 0.02115
Trinidadian dollar 0.114076 0.11336 0.113554 0.113643
U.A.E. dirham 0.209874 0.20837 0.208692
Uruguayan peso 0.0189517 0.0187719 0.0188499 0.018864
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
