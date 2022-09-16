WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 15, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Sep-22 13-Sep-22 12-Sep-22 9-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110664 0.110521 0.110958 Euro 0.769993 0.778629 0.7783 0.7716 Japanese yen 0.0053359 0.00536707 0.0053671 0.005341 U.K. pound 0.891273 0.897623 0.895408 0.891767 U.S. dollar 0.770764 0.765237 0.76642 0.767838 Algerian dinar 0.0054827 0.00544996 0.005466 0.005477 Australian dollar 0.518262 0.526024 0.524461 0.52428 Botswana pula 0.0591176 0.0595354 0.0592443 0.059124 Brazilian real 0.148888 0.147763 0.149759 0.148728 Brunei dollar 0.548196 0.548046 0.547834 0.548769 Canadian dollar 0.58542 0.583705 0.590462 0.589059 Chilean peso 0.0008467 0.0008515 0.0008659 0.000872 Czech koruna 0.0314059 0.0317197 0.0316964 0.031443 Danish krone 0.103542 0.104702 0.104659 0.103759 Indian rupee 0.009685 0.0096787 0.009619 0.009642 Israeli New Shekel 0.22432 0.228157 0.225949 0.224711 Korean won 0.0005606 0.00055404 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49802 2.48534 2.48676 Malaysian ringgit 0.170297 0.16977 0.170164 0.170763 Mauritian rupee 0.0172174 0.0171423 0.0172392 0.017306 Mexican peso 0.038583 0.0381569 0.0387165 0.03858 New Zealand dollar 0.46269 0.469894 0.468819 0.467153 Norwegian krone 0.0761429 0.0778725 0.07805 0.077287 Omani rial 2.00459 1.99021 1.99329 Peruvian sol 0.198351 0.198967 0.198101 Philippine peso 0.0135562 0.0134405 0.0134653 0.013438 Polish zloty 0.163183 0.165053 0.165802 0.164776 Qatari riyal 0.211748 0.21023 0.210555 Russian ruble 0.0128944 0.0127396 0.0126772 0.012698 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205537 0.204063 0.204379 Singapore dollar 0.548196 0.548046 0.547834 0.548769 South African rand 0.0441957 0.0449747 0.0449417 Swedish krona 0.0722142 0.0731521 0.0732141 0.072605 Swiss franc 0.802378 0.806701 0.803712 0.800457 Thai baht 0.0210103 0.0210856 0.0210358 0.02115 Trinidadian dollar 0.114076 0.11336 0.113554 0.113643 U.A.E. dirham 0.209874 0.20837 0.208692 Uruguayan peso 0.0189517 0.0187719 0.0188499 0.018864 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

