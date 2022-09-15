Tickets for Pakistan-India match in T20 World Cup sold out

Tickets for the Pakistan vs India match in the T20 World Cup 2022 in October sold out within minutes of going online, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

“The India v Pakistan fixture at the MCG on 23 October is sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up,” it said in a statement. “An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.”

The tournament will take place in Australia from October 16, 2022 to November 13, 2022 where the hosts will defend their title won last year.

A total of 12 teams would take part in the qualifier rounds out of which, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa have qualified already.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available, said the ICC.

“Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November,” the ICC said in its statement.

Tickets are still available for most matches, but fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats at the official website, the ICC stated.

“We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up,” said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley. “The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright “the response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.

“We have also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue,” he said. “We are particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.”

“There are still some great tickets available, so I would encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event.”