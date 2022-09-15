AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
Sep 15, 2022
Pakistan

Hydro Union leadership praised

Press Release Published 15 Sep, 2022 06:53am
FAISALABAD: The leadership of Hydro Union is appreciable for providing free of cost education to the children of poor employees in Information Technology because computer science is an important need of the modern age said, Director General (HR) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Nawaz.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony on completion of a free computer course of 6 months duration arranged by All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union.

The imagination of development without IT education is not possible.

Technology & quality education is the only way to make a developed and strong Pakistan. He said that institutions that provide training in various professional fields to the youth are doing a great service for society because in the era of severe economic crisis, the problem of unemployment can be overcome by making the youth skilled. He congratulated the successful students, especially the girls, who completed all the stages of their training with utmost dedication.

They will enter into practical life and use this training to become an effective part of the society and will be able to financially support their families through dignified employment, he added.

On this occasion, Central General Secretary of WAPDA Hydro Labor Union Khurshid Ahmed Khan said that this computer education institute has been established in Bakhtiar Labor Hall since 1997 and provides free IT education to employees’ children.

FESCO Hydro Union leadership free of cost education IT education

