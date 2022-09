HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking negative investor sentiment following higher-than-expected US inflation numbers for August.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.5 percent, or 479.76 points, to 18,847.10.

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent, or 26.26 points, to 3,237.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.1 percent, or 24.15 points, at 2,100.90.