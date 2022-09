HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with modest gains made earlier in the day wiped out in the final hour of trading.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 percent, or 35.39 points, to 19,326.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 percent, or 1.74 points, to 3,263.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.3 percent, or 6.94 points, to 2,125.05. AFP