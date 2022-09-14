TI-P now wants inclusion of NGOs in flood dashboard

ISLAMABAD: The Transparency International-Pakistan (TI-P) has urged the federal government to make changes in its Digital Flood Dashboard to include NGOs/ CSOs and other stakeholders, with the required data to be uploaded by the National Disaster Management Authority or the Economic Affairs Division.

On September 6, 2022, TI-P wrote a letter to the prime minister, urging him to get a digital flood dashboard created. In another letter, TI-P congratulated the premier for setting up in a timely manner a dashboard for online monitoring/ tracking of donations/ activities.

According to the TI-P, a digital dashboard and audit by the AGP and international firms are vital to providing the public access to all the information regarding donations, including transparent procurement, distribution and delivery of donations received from donors.

This will allow the public to view the items and funds that Pakistan is receiving for affectees at the global, federal, and provincial levels.

“The digital dashboard will also act as a Confidence Building Measures for international donors to provide more than $10 billion aid which is required for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and reconstruction of their houses and damaged infrastructure (schools, roads, bridges and etc.),” said the watchdog in its letter.

