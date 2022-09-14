AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Punjab govt approves rehabilitation plan for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the rehabilitation plan for flood victims of Punjab under which flood-affected canals, distributaries and water courses will be repaired on an emergency basis while roads and infrastructure from farms to markets will be restored on a priority basis.

In this connection, a meeting was held on Tuesday that also decided to provide financial assistance to the victims after estimating the loss of their crops and other damages caused by the floods.

While chairing the meeting, Punjab Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal said that the priorities for the rehabilitation of the flood victims have been decided. “The winter season is coming and the flood victims sitting in the open should be protected,” he added. He also said that the flood victims will be paid through the Bank of Punjab and other partner banks, adding that the provision of medical facilities to pregnant women in flood-affected areas should be taken seriously.

Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari said that the government stands with the flood victims; “no effort will be spared for their rehabilitation”.

