Rs8.8bn allocated for FMU hospitals, says minister

FAISALABAD: Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that for the government hospitals affiliated to Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) funds of Rs. 8.8 billion were allocated for the ongoing financial year and the services in the hospitals are being expanded. A world-class regional blood transfusion centre at Allied Hospital will also become functional very soon.

She said this while talking to the media after the syndicate meeting at Faisalabad Medical University on the occasion of her visit to Faisalabad.

Punjab Health Minister said that the Regional Blood Center will work at divisional, district and tehsil level and patients will get great benefit in terms of blood needed. She cleared that obstruction in treatment will not be tolerated at any cost.

The provincial minister said that ‘imported government’ has only come to take its NRO. Today, on the one hand, floods have created havoc, but on the other hand the efforts of Imran Khan’s telethon, was being tried to stop although the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf is clear that the aid collected through the telethon will be used for the flood victims of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as, other flood affected areas of country.

In response to a question, she said that PC-1 of Dental College has become final, Health services are improving, 23 new hospitals are being established and till date 2 million people have taken health facilities through Health Card. She said that Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Mianwali and DG Khan Hospitals are opening this month after upgradation.

Earlier, during the syndicate meeting, administrative and financial issues of Faisalabad Medical University, Allied, DHQ and Government General Hospital Ghulam Mohammadabad were discussed. The provincial minister also took a briefing on the condition of treatment of patients in hospitals and the working condition of medical machinery.

She stressed the need to ensure high order and coordination at all times and said that she would visit Faisalabad regularly; therefore, administrative weakness should not be seen anywhere. She urged to continue the anti-dengue measures on a war footing and said that the mission is to deliver the fruits of the government’s initiatives in the health sector to common man.

Meanwhile, the provincial health minister visited the building of Regional Blood Transfusion Center at Allied hospital. She also went to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and met with patients and prayed for their early recover.

She said that Punjab government is trying to create facilities for patients in the government hospitals of Punjab. Medical facilities are being reviewed by visiting different government hospitals of Punjab, while new and bigger government hospitals are being made for the people. According to the vision of Imran Khan, the mission is to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab, she said.

She said that the requisition of seven hundred new senior registrars has been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission to meet the shortage of doctors in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

The new state of the art Mother and Child Hospitals in Punjab are being establishing. She said that the tax money of the people of Punjab will be spent on the welfare and treatment of the people by building new government hospitals.

