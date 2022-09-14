WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 13, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Sep-22 9-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 7-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110958 0.110705 0.111191 Euro 0.7783 0.7716 0.771543 0.765757 Japanese yen 0.0053671 0.005341 0.005338 0.005375 U.K. pound 0.895408 0.891767 0.889868 0.886683 U.S. dollar 0.76642 0.767838 0.770849 0.774666 Algerian dinar 0.005466 0.005477 0.005496 0.005521 Australian dollar 0.524461 0.52428 0.519629 0.519878 Botswana pula 0.0592443 0.059124 0.05951 0.059572 Brazilian real 0.149759 0.148728 0.147817 Brunei dollar 0.547834 0.548769 0.548374 0.549292 Canadian dollar 0.590462 0.589059 0.587717 0.588473 Chilean peso 0.0008659 0.000872 0.00087 0.000872 Czech koruna 0.0316964 0.031443 0.031438 0.03109 Danish krone 0.104659 0.103759 0.103751 0.102973 Indian rupee 0.009619 0.009642 0.009675 0.009693 Israeli New Shekel 0.225949 0.224711 0.225065 0.225587 Korean won 0.000556 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48676 2.4983 2.50863 Malaysian ringgit 0.170164 0.170763 0.1713 0.172014 Mauritian rupee 0.0172392 0.017306 0.017339 0.017358 Mexican peso 0.0387165 0.03858 0.038503 0.038676 New Zealand dollar 0.468819 0.467153 0.466209 0.465962 Norwegian krone 0.07805 0.077287 0.076682 0.076974 Omani rial 1.99329 2.00481 2.01474 Peruvian sol 0.198967 0.198101 0.199083 0.199092 Philippine peso 0.0134653 0.013438 0.013473 0.013603 Polish zloty 0.165802 0.164776 0.163081 0.1628 Qatari riyal 0.210555 0.211772 0.21282 Russian ruble 0.0126772 0.012698 0.012678 0.012662 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204379 0.20556 0.206578 Singapore dollar 0.547834 0.548769 0.548374 0.549292 South African rand 0.0449417 0.044393 0.044387 Swedish krona 0.0732141 0.072605 0.071914 0.071689 Swiss franc 0.803712 0.800457 0.792239 0.786383 Thai baht 0.0210358 0.02115 0.02115 0.021078 Trinidadian dollar 0.113554 0.113643 0.114034 0.114562 U.A.E. dirham 0.208692 0.209898 0.210937 Uruguayan peso 0.0188499 0.018864 0.018902 0.018929 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

