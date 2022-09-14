WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 13, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Sep-22 9-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 7-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110958 0.110705 0.111191
Euro 0.7783 0.7716 0.771543 0.765757
Japanese yen 0.0053671 0.005341 0.005338 0.005375
U.K. pound 0.895408 0.891767 0.889868 0.886683
U.S. dollar 0.76642 0.767838 0.770849 0.774666
Algerian dinar 0.005466 0.005477 0.005496 0.005521
Australian dollar 0.524461 0.52428 0.519629 0.519878
Botswana pula 0.0592443 0.059124 0.05951 0.059572
Brazilian real 0.149759 0.148728 0.147817
Brunei dollar 0.547834 0.548769 0.548374 0.549292
Canadian dollar 0.590462 0.589059 0.587717 0.588473
Chilean peso 0.0008659 0.000872 0.00087 0.000872
Czech koruna 0.0316964 0.031443 0.031438 0.03109
Danish krone 0.104659 0.103759 0.103751 0.102973
Indian rupee 0.009619 0.009642 0.009675 0.009693
Israeli New Shekel 0.225949 0.224711 0.225065 0.225587
Korean won 0.000556 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48676 2.4983 2.50863
Malaysian ringgit 0.170164 0.170763 0.1713 0.172014
Mauritian rupee 0.0172392 0.017306 0.017339 0.017358
Mexican peso 0.0387165 0.03858 0.038503 0.038676
New Zealand dollar 0.468819 0.467153 0.466209 0.465962
Norwegian krone 0.07805 0.077287 0.076682 0.076974
Omani rial 1.99329 2.00481 2.01474
Peruvian sol 0.198967 0.198101 0.199083 0.199092
Philippine peso 0.0134653 0.013438 0.013473 0.013603
Polish zloty 0.165802 0.164776 0.163081 0.1628
Qatari riyal 0.210555 0.211772 0.21282
Russian ruble 0.0126772 0.012698 0.012678 0.012662
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204379 0.20556 0.206578
Singapore dollar 0.547834 0.548769 0.548374 0.549292
South African rand 0.0449417 0.044393 0.044387
Swedish krona 0.0732141 0.072605 0.071914 0.071689
Swiss franc 0.803712 0.800457 0.792239 0.786383
Thai baht 0.0210358 0.02115 0.02115 0.021078
Trinidadian dollar 0.113554 0.113643 0.114034 0.114562
U.A.E. dirham 0.208692 0.209898 0.210937
Uruguayan peso 0.0188499 0.018864 0.018902 0.018929
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments