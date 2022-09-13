AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Three soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR

  • Pakistan strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists and expects interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 10:16pm
At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on the Pakistan troops stationed in the general area Kharlachi, Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were identified as 32-year-old Naik Muhammad Rehman, a resident of Karak, 34-year-old Naik Maweez Khan, resident of Jamrud, Khyber and 27-year-old Sepoy Irfan Ullah, resident of Dargai, Malakand.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".

"As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the statement said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future."

It said that Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of troops.

