AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban says 40 rebel force members killed in northern Panjshir

Reuters Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 10:01pm
Follow us

KABUL: The Taliban said on Tuesday they had killed 40 rebel force members, including four commanders, in the northern Afghan province of Panjshir.

The Taliban proclaimed victory over the province in September 2021, weeks after they took over the capital Kabul as foreign forces withdrew.

Resistance groups have since said they have been carrying out operations in the area and clashing with Taliban fighters.

The Taliban has in the past denied widespread fighting, saying they have established control of the entire country.

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

"Due to a clearance operation against rebels in Rekha, Dara and Afshar (areas) of Panjshir province, 40 have been killed including four commanders and 100 more have been arrested," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

The National Resistance Front, a group opposing the Taliban which has in the past claimed activity in the area, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Afghan girls protest school closure in eastern city

Located just north of the capital Kabul, Panjshir is one of the smallest of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. It played a critical role in the resistance against Soviet occupation in the 1980s and was the centre of resistance against the Taliban when it ruled Afghanistan from to 1996 to 2001.

Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban Panjshir

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban says 40 rebel force members killed in northern Panjshir

Five killed, several injured in Swat blast: police

Rupee's woeful ride continues, depreciates to settle at 231.92 against US dollar

World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN

Three soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR

Cabinet quashes health ministry’s summary on price hike of 10 medicines

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market: Miftah

Monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflation picks up

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

Al Shaheer Corporation says it will supply beef products to McDonald's Pakistan

Read more stories