AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Reuters Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 08:34pm
Follow us

GENEVA: A UN expert said on Monday that human rights had deteriorated under the Taliban, describing a "staggering repression" of women and girls and "descent towards authoritarianism".

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, called for radical changes in the country.

"The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism," he told a Human Rights Council meeting.

In separate remarks to the council, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ilze Brands Kehris, said that some 850,000 girls had dropped out of school, placing them at risk of child marriage and sexual economic exploitation.

Afghan girls protest school closure in eastern city

Most girls' secondary schools in Afghanistan have been closed since the Taliban took over in August 2021 after the group made a sudden U-turn on promises to open them in March.

The Taliban, whose administration is not officially recognised by many governments, has said that schools will remain closed until a plan is drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

World ‘must not forget’ Afghan women and children: UN

Brands Kehris also raised concerns about women's access to lawyers in cases of gender-based violence in Afghanistan. "Women have nowhere to go to seek justice and redress in today’s Afghanistan," she said.

The mandate to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan was established by the Geneva-based council almost a year ago. A draft resolution by the European Union seeks to renew it and a decision is expected by October 7.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Taliban administration authoritarianism

Comments

1000 characters

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Karachi registers seven deaths from dengue fever in last 24 hours

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Range-bound trading, KSE-100 falls marginally

India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Read more stories