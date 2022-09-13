Pakistan Property Show in Dubai attracts 20,000 people

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show was held in Dubai over the weekend, organised by Zameen.com and attended by some 20,000 people interested in investing in real estate in the South Asian country.

The event was targeted at roughly 4 million overseas Pakistanis in the Gulf region, Zameen said in a statement.

“The turnout has been amazing. We’ve had so many deals happening and commitments coming through,” Zameen CEO Zeeshan Ali told Business Recorder.

“UAE is like our second home,” he said, adding that Dubai is ideal to hold this event as many Pakistani expats live in the wider GCC region, and the biggest proportion of remittance into Pakistan comes from there.

The Pakistan Property Show was inaugurated by H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department.

“It was a great honour to inaugurate the Pakistan Property Show,” he said, adding that “Dubai is proud of its cultural and religious diversity, particularly the large community of Pakistani expats that have helped the emirate become a hub for business, real estate development, and tourism.”

Some 60 exhibitors, including GFS Builders & Developers, Al Jamal Group and One Eleven Group showcased 200 property developments at the event.

"This has been a great opportunity for One Eleven Group to engage with people who are living in Dubai and give them know-how about property and where to invest in Pakistan," a spokesperson for the real estate developer told Business Recorder.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Khan explained that the purpose of the show was “to provide overseas Pakistanis with direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns.”

“The recent launch of several world class real estate projects in Pakistan is a sign of the property sector’s huge potential for growth,” he added.

TV anchors Shafaat Ali and Waseem Badami participated in the panel that discussed the benefits of investing in real estate.

The show also included a virtual reality booth showing interested buyers what the properties they are investing in look like.

“From furniture layouts to drone shots everything is shown with great precision and sophistication... the entire project inventory is available for the customer to see,” a spokesperson told Business Recorder.

Zameen's statement said that the share of construction and real estate in Pakistan's GDP is around 25%, making it the country's second biggest economic sector after agriculture, with overseas Pakistanis funding about a quarter of all new developments in the real estate sector.