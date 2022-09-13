Saudi Arabia launches campaign to help flood victims in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has launched a national campaign to collect donations for Pakistan, where floods from a devastating monsoon season and glacial melt in the north have hit 33 million people and killed over 1,390 people.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) launched the fund-raising campaign through a Saudi donation app called Sahem.

"These generous directives reflect the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in helping the needy and affected people across the world and are part of the brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and two people," the Saudi Press Agency quoted Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah as saying.

He called on the public to extend their donations to support Pakistani through the Sahem app or by sending money to KS Relief’s accounts in various Saudi banks.

Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage from floods is about $30 billion, and both the government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding and extreme weather on climate change.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has stated that 6.4 million people are in need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.