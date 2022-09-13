France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

PARIS: France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.

Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint.

Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.