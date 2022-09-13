AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
FCCL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,211 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,980 Increased By 117.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,715 Increased By 52.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 02:52pm
Follow us

PARIS: France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.

Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

france Emmanuel Macron Azerbaijan UN Security Council Armenia's

Comments

1000 characters

France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

Imran Khan sees tactical edge in pretending to be flexible?

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers around 231-232

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market, says Miftah

Karachi-based 'financial wellness' platform Neem raises $2.5mn

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Read more stories