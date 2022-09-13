Al Shaheer Corporation says it will supply beef products to McDonald's Pakistan

Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited (ASC), a major meat exporter, on Tuesday announced that it has become the first local company to sign a business relationship agreement with McDonald's Pakistan for the supply of beef products.

The company, in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said the beef products would be supplied through its frozen food facility located in Lahore.

“It is our great pleasure to announce that ASC is the first-ever Pakistani company to enter into a business relationship agreement with McDonald's Pakistan for the supply of beef products,” it said in the PSX notice.

“We expect that this agreement will have a positive impact on ASC’s revenue and profitability, thereby generating returns for our shareholders,” the statement added.

ASC said that McDonald's Pakistan’s interest in the company "is a testament to its commitment to upholding international standards and producing top-of-the-line products".

As per the information available on ASC’s LinkedIn page, the company was established as a partnership in 2008, setting up an abattoir in Gadap Town, Karachi.

Initially, the company only exported red meat to Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

In 2010, Al Shaheer Foods entered the domestic fresh meat market laying the foundation for the first ever red meat brand in Pakistan – Meat One. A second brand, Khaas, positioned as an economy brand targeting the neighbourhood butcheries, was launched in 2014.

Some of its export destinations include Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Locally, it is primarily present in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Last year, ASC announced the commencement of commercial production of its frozen food facility.