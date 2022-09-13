AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
UNITY 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,190 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,183 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,906 Increased By 43.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,690 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may fall into $1,705-$1,709 range

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:49am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to break a support at $1,720 per ounce and fall into a range of $1,705-$1,709, as it has completed a bounce from $1,690.10.

The bounce could be well broken into five waves, most of which unfolded within a rising wedge that looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

With the wave 5 having completed around a resistance at $1,735, the bounce was over and the downtrend has resumed.

Immediate resistance is at $1,729, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,735-$1,744 range. On the daily chart, gold looks exhausted around a resistance of $1,733.

Spot gold biased to rise towards $1,729 before falling

The downtrend remains steady within a falling channel, which suggests a target around $1,610.

A break above $1,733 may lead to a gain into $1,761-$1,808 range, while a break below $1,709 could signal the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,611.

Spot gold gold price bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may fall into $1,705-$1,709 range

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

Read more stories