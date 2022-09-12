Spot gold biased to rise towards $1,729 before falling

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to break a resistance at $1,720 and rise towards $1,729, driven by a wave 5. This is the final wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,690.10.

It is unfolding within a rising wedge, which suggests a target zone of $1,729-$1,735.

A break below $1,710 could be the very early sign of the uptrend reversal.

A target zone of $1,699-$1,705 will be established accordingly.

Spot gold signals mixed

On the daily chart, gold looks neutral in a range of $1,686-$1,733.

Only an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $1,733 may lead to a gain into $1,761-$1,808 range, while a break below $1,686 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,611.

The bias could be towards the downside, as the downtrend still remains steady within a falling channel, which suggests a target around $1,610.