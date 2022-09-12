AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
PRL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
TRG 98.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.87%)
UNITY 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 18.3 (0.44%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 148.9 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,062 Increased By 114.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,747 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold biased to rise towards $1,729 before falling

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 09:51am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to break a resistance at $1,720 and rise towards $1,729, driven by a wave 5. This is the final wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,690.10.

It is unfolding within a rising wedge, which suggests a target zone of $1,729-$1,735.

A break below $1,710 could be the very early sign of the uptrend reversal.

A target zone of $1,699-$1,705 will be established accordingly.

Spot gold signals mixed

On the daily chart, gold looks neutral in a range of $1,686-$1,733.

Only an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $1,733 may lead to a gain into $1,761-$1,808 range, while a break below $1,686 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,611.

The bias could be towards the downside, as the downtrend still remains steady within a falling channel, which suggests a target around $1,610.

Spot gold gold price bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold biased to rise towards $1,729 before falling

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories