LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 12, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31457 2.31471 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.77314 2.65571 2.77314 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.24543 3.15814 3.24543 0.11575
Libor 6 Month 3.81114 3.73657 3.81114 0.14788
Libor 1 Year 4.18900 4.22057 4.22314 0.22163
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
