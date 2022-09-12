AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
Sep 12, 2022
Norway ‘sceptical’ about gas price cap: PM

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:00pm
OSLO: Norway, which has replaced Russia as Europe’s leading supplier of natural gas, said Monday it was “sceptical” about a gas price cap proposed by a majority of EU members.

“We approach discussions in an open spirit, but we are sceptical of a maximum gas price”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“A maximum price does not change the fundamental issue that there is a gas shortage in Europe”, he said.

European energy ministers who met Friday in Brussels said they were in favour of a series of measures aimed at combatting soaring gas and electricity prices, with some calling for a cap on the price of gas imports in the EU.

German gas firm VNG seeks govt aid as energy prices soar

While the European Commission has proposed a price ceiling on gas imported from Russia, several member states, including Italy, called for a price ceiling on all gas bought by EU states, including liquified natural gas (LNG).

Non-EU member Norway, which has benefitted from soaring prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has until now kept a low profile on the issue, preferring instead to leave it up to oil and gas companies to negotiate their own contracts.

The Scandinavian country recently replaced Russia as Europe’s leading gas supplier, due to plunging Russian deliveries and an eight percent increase of its own deliveries.

