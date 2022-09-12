AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,913 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran urges IAEA ‘not to yield to Israel’s pressure’, says ready to cooperate

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 02:18pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Iran is ready to continue its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on the agency “not to yield to Israel’s pressure” over Tehran’s nuclear activities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors meets on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency’s investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran.

Iran has rejected the probes as politically motivated.

“Iran announces its constructive cooperation with the agency as its obligation … While Iran has obligations, it also has rights,” Kanaani told a televised news conference.

“The agency should preserve its credibility.” Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East’s only nuclear power, has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain atomic weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction.

Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic programme is peaceful. “Naturally Iran expects constructive actions from IAEA and the members of its governing board,” Kanaani said.

France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the bloc had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the EU’s proposed text.

But Britain, France and Germany said on Saturday they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions after it tried to link a revival of the deal with a closure of the IAEA’s investigations. Kanaani called the European statement “unconstructive”.

“Both the US and Europe should prove that they do not prioritize the interests of the Zionist regime (Israel) when taking political decisions,” he said.

Then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Iran, and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic, prompting Tehran to start violating the deal’s nuclear curbs a year later.

Iran Josep Borrell IAEA MENA Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Israel’s

Comments

1000 characters

Iran urges IAEA ‘not to yield to Israel’s pressure’, says ready to cooperate

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Rehabilitation, reconstruction: Businesses urged to supplement govt effort towards task

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Fresh rain spell hits Karachi

China’s Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan this week

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

Read more stories