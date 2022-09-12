AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.99 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.73%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,273 Increased By 56.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 41,902 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -86.1 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.93-3/4

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 11:30am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retrace to $13.93-3/4, following its failure to break a resistance at $14.17-1/2.

In addition to the failure, the contract also broke a support at $14.08-1/2.

The next support will be at $13.93-3/4, a break below which may open the way towards $13.82.

Trending signals will remain mixed until the contract gets out of the range of $13.70 to $14.32-1/4.

A break above $14.08-1/2 could lead to a gain into $14.17-1/2 to $14.32-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at $14.14-1/2, the 23.6% projection level of a presumed wave C from $14.84-1/2.

This resistance is working with the one at $14.17-1/2 to stop the rise.

The tricky part of this rise is that it could be classified as a pullback towards a bearish wedge.

China Aug soybean imports plunge 25% on year

In the meantime, a morning star forming between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9 suggests a reversal of the downtrend.

Again, trending signals will become clearer when the contract gets out of the range of $13.71-1/4 to $14.14-1/2.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.93-3/4

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Read more stories