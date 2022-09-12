CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.93-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retrace to $13.93-3/4, following its failure to break a resistance at $14.17-1/2.

In addition to the failure, the contract also broke a support at $14.08-1/2.

The next support will be at $13.93-3/4, a break below which may open the way towards $13.82.

Trending signals will remain mixed until the contract gets out of the range of $13.70 to $14.32-1/4.

A break above $14.08-1/2 could lead to a gain into $14.17-1/2 to $14.32-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at $14.14-1/2, the 23.6% projection level of a presumed wave C from $14.84-1/2.

This resistance is working with the one at $14.17-1/2 to stop the rise.

The tricky part of this rise is that it could be classified as a pullback towards a bearish wedge.

In the meantime, a morning star forming between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9 suggests a reversal of the downtrend.

Again, trending signals will become clearer when the contract gets out of the range of $13.71-1/4 to $14.14-1/2.