AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.64%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,275 Increased By 58.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,911 Decreased By -36.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,689 Decreased By -81.3 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US data

AFP Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 01:09pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with gains by tech shares boosting the market as investors awaited US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.16 percent, or 327.36 points, to end at 28,542.11, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 14.69 points, to 1,980.22.

“High-value tech shares such as semiconductor stocks were bought, which pushed up the market overall,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Traders are also waiting for the release this week of the US consumer price index for August, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 143.18 yen in Asian trade, against 142.56 yen on Friday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, airlines were higher after the government’s top spokesman said Japan is considering scrapping a daily cap on the number of people entering the country and easing visa requirements for tourists.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at one-week high

ANA Holdings jumped 2.54 percent to 2,702 yen while Japan Airlines climbed 1.96 percent to 2,600 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which produces tools to build semiconductors, rose 1.21 percent to 43,450 yen while Advantest, which makes chip-testing kits, gained 2.06 percent to 7,900 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 2.29 percent to 85,190 yen while SoftBank Group grew 2.49 percent to 5,637 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US data

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Read more stories