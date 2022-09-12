AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
PRL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
TRG 98.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.87%)
UNITY 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,216 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,372 Increased By 155.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,073 Increased By 125.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,753 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 09:49am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.

Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world’s top crude importer.

China’s oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing’s zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

“The lingering presence of headwinds from China’s renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

“The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives,” said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

US oil may retest support at 81.20

“Demand concerns centred on the impact of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China’s COVID-zero policy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.

Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year - supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia’s lucrative oil export revenue following its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories