Participation in events: IoBM inks MoU with WANZ

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management - IoBM’s young entrepreneurs and graduates from IT and business management faculties will be extended the opportunities to participate in foreign and domestic exhibitions, conferences, or seminars organized by WANZ in North America, UK or Pakistan.

This was agreed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between WANZ International Technology (Pvt) Ltd. (WANZ IT) and IoBM, said a new release issued by WANZ on Sunday.

The participation will provide opportunities to connect business and corporate leaders. The signatories were CTO and Director CIT, IoBM Dr Imran Batada, and Director, WANZ International Group of Companies Ashfaque Ahmed.

The MoU will set forth the understandings and intentions between IoBM and WANZ IT for providing maximum facilitation to young IoBM entrepreneurs and graduates from IT and business management faculties to participate in foreign and domestic exhibitions, conferences, or seminars organized by WANZ in North America, UK or Pakistan.

On the occasion, President IoBM Talib Karim said that IoBM-WANZ collaboration will provide IoBM’s students to add value to their start-ups while the faculty members will explore research-based opportunities.

IoBM and WANZ will also arrange the Women Entrepreneurship conference in 2022. IoBM will participate in this conference as an Exclusive Academic Strategic Partner.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Dr Batada shared that this association will promote entrepreneurship opportunities in Pakistan. Ashfaque emphasized that this partnership will make up for the shortage of IT personnel in Pakistan.

