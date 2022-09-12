AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Participation in events: IoBM inks MoU with WANZ

Press Release Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management - IoBM’s young entrepreneurs and graduates from IT and business management faculties will be extended the opportunities to participate in foreign and domestic exhibitions, conferences, or seminars organized by WANZ in North America, UK or Pakistan.

This was agreed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between WANZ International Technology (Pvt) Ltd. (WANZ IT) and IoBM, said a new release issued by WANZ on Sunday.

The participation will provide opportunities to connect business and corporate leaders. The signatories were CTO and Director CIT, IoBM Dr Imran Batada, and Director, WANZ International Group of Companies Ashfaque Ahmed.

The MoU will set forth the understandings and intentions between IoBM and WANZ IT for providing maximum facilitation to young IoBM entrepreneurs and graduates from IT and business management faculties to participate in foreign and domestic exhibitions, conferences, or seminars organized by WANZ in North America, UK or Pakistan.

On the occasion, President IoBM Talib Karim said that IoBM-WANZ collaboration will provide IoBM’s students to add value to their start-ups while the faculty members will explore research-based opportunities.

IoBM and WANZ will also arrange the Women Entrepreneurship conference in 2022. IoBM will participate in this conference as an Exclusive Academic Strategic Partner.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Dr Batada shared that this association will promote entrepreneurship opportunities in Pakistan. Ashfaque emphasized that this partnership will make up for the shortage of IT personnel in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou IoBM WANZ

Comments

1000 characters

Participation in events: IoBM inks MoU with WANZ

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories