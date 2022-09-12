AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Steps being taken to solve problems of Pakistanis living abroad: OPC

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice-Chairperson Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan has said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad.

“My mission is to serve the overseas Pakistanis in a true sense. The OPC Punjab is striving hard to give due rights and justice to Pakistanis living abroad,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from America at the OPC office on Sunday.

American Democratic Party leader Mian Tahir Javed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Farooq Arshad, Khawar Baig, Dilawar Baig and Allama Syed Zaheer-ul-Hasan Naqvi were also present in the meeting. On this occasion, Makhdoom gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the performance of the commission. He also threw light on other matters such as the welfare of the overseas.

The delegation members were also given tour to various departments of the OPC Head Office. Among them were Complainant Cell 24/7 Helpline Service, TEVTA Desk, Mall Makraz Desk and NADRA Desk.

The OPC VC said that according to the vision of PTI chief, the overseas Pakistanis will be given the right to vote.

