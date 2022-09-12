AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
PARIS: The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops. Conditions at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant continue to cause global concern. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant and thereby risking a catastrophic release of radiation.

Separate readouts from Russia’s Kremlin and the French leader’s Elysee Palace highlighted the difficulties in trying to find an accord to ensure safety at the site.

“The Russian side drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on the plant’s facilities, including radioactive waste storage, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” said a statement published on the Kremlin’s website.

It called for a “non-politicised interaction” on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

