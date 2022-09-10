AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
World

Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, September 19

Reuters Published September 10, 2022
LONDON: The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

King Charles vows to follow queen's example as he is proclaimed monarch

"We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times," said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

Prince Harry, Meghan appear with Prince William and Kate

The queen's body currently rests in an oak coffin covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers laid on top in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle.

"It is a scene of quiet dignity," a senior palace official said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96

