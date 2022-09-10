AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2022 01:02pm
Follow us

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin’s unwavering support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s trip to Berlin where he had repeated Kyiv’s call for weapons.

“I have travelled to Kyiv today to show that they can continue to rely on us. That we will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary with deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support,” Baerbock said in a statement.

Over the last weeks, Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv.

US says Russia oil price cap should reflect historical prices, curb Putin profit

Heavier weapons like anti-aircraft systems, rocket launchers mounted on pick-ups and anti-drone equipment are also due in a further military aid package worth over 500 million euros.

Earlier this week, Berlin said it would also team up with the Netherlands to train Ukrainian soldiers on demining.

Baerbock said it was “clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is counting on us getting tired of sympathising with the suffering in Ukraine”.

“He thinks that he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy deliveries.

“This calculation must not and will not work. Because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peace,” she said.

Baerbock was the first senior German government figure to visit Kyiv in May, when she announced the reopening of Germany’s embassy in the country.

Ukraine Annalena Baerbock Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

Rattled by havoc, UN chief calls for ‘massive’ help

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final against Pakistan

Musk’s latest reason to drop Twitter deal - whistleblower payment

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

Australia captain Finch calls time on one-day internationals

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

Read more stories