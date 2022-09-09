AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US says Russia oil price cap should reflect historical prices, curb Putin profit

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 09:02pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON: The price cap that G7 countries want to impose on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be set at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters on Friday.

The Group of Seven is trying to find ways to limit Russia’s lucrative oil export revenue in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine in February. Several different countries have banned imports of Russian crude and fuel, but Moscow has managed to maintain its revenues through increased crude sales to Asia, particularly China and India.

The price cap’s level is unclear, and U.S. and EU officials have not specified a numeric range. However, extrapolating from recent U.S. guidance suggests that it could be set at around $60 a barrel.

The price should be set above the marginal production cost of Russia’s oil and take into consideration historical prices, said Elizabeth Rosenberg, U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes.

“There are several key data points we are considering and how the prices should ultimately be set and that includes the marginal cost of production for Russian oil,” Rosenberg told a briefing call held for media in Asia.

“The price cap price should be … in line or consistent with historical prices accepted by the Russian market.”

Oil edges up from 7-mth low as Russia threatens export halt

The G7 price cap plan agreed last week calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet to be set price cap on crude and two oil products.

That could imply a potential cap of around $60 a barrel, experts say, as Russian Urals crude, based off benchmark Brent futures, sold for $50 to $70 a barrel in 2019. Russia exports roughly 8 million barrels of crude and fuel per day, making it the largest oil exporter in the world.

Russian government documents identified a marginal crude production cost of $44 per barrel, although some Western officials believe it may be somewhat lower.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Biden administration officials have been travelling to oil consuming countries to promote a mechanism that seeks to cut Russia’s oil export revenues, the lifeblood of its war machine, without reducing volumes of Russian shipments to global markets.

The strength of any price cap may turn on participation from China and India, which have stepped up their purchases of discounted Russian crude as others have banned Russian barrels.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Thursday told Yahoo! News that India had agreed to continue talks about whether to join, and Washington hoped China would also consider it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow would halt shipments to countries that impose the price cap.

The Brookings Institution has said there was “plenty of well-justified skepticism” about the plan, noting that it was unclear if China would cooperate and that Russia could still refuse to expert oil at the lower price.

Rosenberg said the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - would work together in coming weeks to determine the capped price and other key implementation details.

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

She said services providers would not have to police price cap compliance themselves but could rely on the attestations of buyers and sellers, leaving enforcement to participating jurisdictions.

A European official said G7 members had not begun formal discussions about the price cap, although officials had “notions” about what was possible.

“The idea is that you still incentivize Russian oil producers to export by guaranteeing a price in line with their cost of production with a small incentive,” the official said.

Putin says Russia is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to protect his country’s security against expansion of the Western military alliance NATO.

Russian oil G7 leaders G7 countries Russian oil price cap

Comments

1000 characters

US says Russia oil price cap should reflect historical prices, curb Putin profit

Sixth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 228.18 against US dollar

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets

KSE-100 extends gains, rises 0.29%

USAID pledges $20mn in additional help for Pakistan

Bitcoin leaps above $21,000 as U.S. dollar sags

Oil rises 3% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop on demand fears

In Quetta: miscreants protest tomato import, seen destroying containers

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall on softer demand; eyes on EU emergency meeting

Read more stories