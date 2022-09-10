Stocks climb on fresh buying

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a positive trend on the back of fresh buying at available attractive, low levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 123.37 points or 0.29 percent and closed at 41,948.16 points. The index crossed 42,000 crucial level to hit 42,098.40 points intraday high level and 41,815.49 points intraday low.

Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 146.631 million shares as compared to 108.704 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on ready counter increased to Rs 7.131 billion against previous day’s Rs 4.391 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 11.62 points or 0.28 percent to close at 4,196.44 points with total daily turnover of 130.308 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 75.08 points or 0.5 percent to close at 15,221.67 points with total daily trading volumes of 79.237 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.596 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 26 billion to Rs 6.961 trillion. Out of total 327 active scrips, 160 closed in positive and 134 in negative while the value of 33 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 15.096 million shares and increased by Rs 4.14 to close at Rs 93.82 followed by Kot Addu Power that gained Rs 0.43 to close at Rs 31.39 with 12.805 million shares. Engro Fertilizer closed at Rs 81.09, up Rs 0.54 with 7.325 million shares.

Unilever Foods and Pak Tobacco were the top gainers increasing by Rs 500.00 and Rs 40.00 respectively to close at Rs 25,500.00 and Rs 800.00 while Sapphire Textile and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 63.10 and Rs 40.00 respectively to close at Rs 992.00 and Rs 2,050.00.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market largely traded in the positive zone during the trading session, where index gained to make an intraday high of plus 275 points and finally settled at 41,986 level, up by 0.29 percent.

Major contribution to the index came from TRG, POL, FFC, MEBL and PAKT, as they cumulatively contributed 125 points to the index. KAPCO in the power sector garnered investor interest after its notice to the exchange in which it disclosed that its PPA has been extended till September 21, 2024, where around 12.8 million shares of the company exchanged hands and it closed 1.5 percent higher from its previous day close.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 22.37 points or 0.25 percent to close at 9,008.83 points with total turnover of 481,409 shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 15.36 points or 0.34 percent to close at 4,594.68 points with 21.880 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 27.38 points or 0.31 percent to close at 8,832.47 points with 9.669 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,581.74 points, up 0.07 points with 17.299 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 4.1 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,860.10 points with 11.183 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 57.1 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,776.15 points with 30.053 million shares.

Mohammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that the market remained positive throughout the day closing at 41,948, gaining 123 points. Traded volume stood at 147 million shares where TRG (up 4.6 percent), KAPCO (up 1.4 percent), EFERT (up 0.7 percent), MLCF (down 0.2 percent) and FCCL (down 0.1 percent) were the volume leaders.

