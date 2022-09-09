USAID pledges $20mn in additional help for Pakistan

US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power on Friday announced that the institution will extended an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

In a press briefing, she said that the impact of floods was felt widely across Pakistan.

“This support is built on an announcement last week of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan affected by these devastating floods,” she noted.

“With these additional funds, USAID will continue to provide emergency relief supplies, multi-purpose cash and shelter assistance, support for livelihoods, logistics, and humanitarian response coordination systems.”

She announced that USAID would also prioritise water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance as a preventative measure to mitigate the anticipated spread of waterborne diseases.

“An estimated 33 million people have been affected, nearly 1,400 have died and more than 12,700 have been injured,” she stated. “Infrastructure in the flooding’s path has been decimated, with more than 1.7 million homes, an estimated 13.8 million acres of cropland, thousands of miles of road and hundreds of bridges damaged or destroyed.”

Since August 12, the United States has provided over $50.1 million in disaster assistance to help the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, US Ambassador Donald Blome sympathised with the flood victims.

“The United States is deeply saddened for the flood victims and the loss of loved ones, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan. We stand with communities in Pakistan during this difficult time and will continue to help them in this time of need,” he said.

During his visit to Pakistan on Friday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that some regions of Pakistan witnessed the wettest August in history that brought 8 times higher rainfall.

“My heart goes out to the people who lost loved ones and suffered other kinds of losses. No country deserves this fate and Pakistan contributes nothing to global warming,” he said.

“It is paying a deadly price of fossil fuels being used all over the world. Even today, emissions are rising which is insanity and collective suicide.”

He urged the global community to “stop this madness and invest in new world energy now.”

If this crisis deepens, most countries are not even prepared. Foreign countries should aid the nations hit with climate change, he said.

Guterres directed the developed nations to prepare a roadmap for climate support.

“It is not a future event, it is happening right now in front of us,” he cautioned. “This should be highlighted in COP 27.”