'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 02:47pm
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that his "voice is entirely at the service of Pakistan," which is currently reeling from the devastation caused by rains and floods.

The UN chief said this while attending a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) alongside PM Shehbaz. Guterres appreciated all those working tirelessly to support the victims of this “unprecedented natural disaster”.

“Humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back. But nature is blind, it is not striking back on those who have contributed more to the war on nature.

Pakistan has contributed very little to climate change but is one of the countries most affected by its consequences," he said.

He said it should be those that are more responsible for climate change that should have to face these kinds of challenges.

The UN chief said that it was the international community’s obligation to massively "support Pakistan in these circumstances".

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

“My voice is entirely at the service of Pakistan and its people. We know our contribution is limited […] but we are totally committed.”

Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains, have triggered floods that have swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock, and crops, and killed more than 1,391 people. As per the government, the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted.

The UN chief arrived in Pakistan earlier on Friday to express solidarity with the government and people during the flood devastation caused by the floods.

The secretary-general will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe, stated a curtain raiser statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday.

