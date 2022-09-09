AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Abu Dhabi bourse tracks oil prices higher; Dubai flat

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 05:55pm
Abu Dhabi’s stock market ended higher on Friday amid rising oil prices, although the Dubai index snapped two sessions of losses to finish flat.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, were up $1.7 by 1056 GMT, as a result of supply threats and cut in OPEC+ oil output announced this week.

In Abu Dhabi, equities edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 2.3% rise in investment firm Multiply Group, while Telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, gained 0.9%.

Most Gulf markets subdued as sliding oil prices spook investors

The three back-to-back sessions of gains supported the index to finish the week in green after languishing in the red for three consecutive weeks.

Abu Dhabi stock market continued to rise following the performance in oil markets. The market could extend its gains if energy markets remain stable, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

Dubai’s main share index closed flat.

=========================================
 ABU DHABI      up 0.1% to 9,797 points
 DUBAI          was flat at 3,361 points
=========================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Dubai’s main share index Abu Dhabi’s index

