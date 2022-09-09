AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
AVN 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.32%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.28%)
EPCL 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
GGGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
TREET 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.3%)
UNITY 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
NY cocoa may test support at $2,306

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 12:45pm
SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may test a support at $2,306 per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,280.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Aug. 11 high of $2,469.

This wave is expected to travel below the bottom of the wave A at $2,314.

Indeed, cocoa has briefly pierced below a key support of $2,325, which looks like the final barrier towards $2,280.

ICCO increases forecast for 2021/22 global cocoa deficit to 230,000 tonnes

Resistance is at $2,336, a break above which may lead to a gain to $2,352.

