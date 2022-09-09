NY cocoa may test support at $2,306

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may test a support at $2,306 per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,280.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Aug. 11 high of $2,469.

This wave is expected to travel below the bottom of the wave A at $2,314.

Indeed, cocoa has briefly pierced below a key support of $2,325, which looks like the final barrier towards $2,280.

Resistance is at $2,336, a break above which may lead to a gain to $2,352.