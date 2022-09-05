US oil may test resistance at $89.17

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $89.17 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $90.01-$91.05 range.

The bounce from the Sept. 1 low of $85.98 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to travel into a range of $90.01-$91.05.

However, this wave could also be weaker than expected, to end around $89.17.

Be it strong or weak, the wave c is likely to be followed by a continuation of the downtrend.

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

A break below $87.29, especially a further slide below $86.60, could confirm the resumption of the downtrend towards $84.57-$85.61 range.

On the daily chart, oil found a strong support zone of $86.11-$85.59.

An inverted hammer on Sept. 2 suggests a reversal of the downtrend from the August 30 high of $97.66.

It must be noted that the whole downtrend from $123.68 remains steady.

The current rise is classified as a part of the consolidation from the August 16 low of $85.73.

The downtrend may resume upon the completion of bounce in $90.15-$92.88 range.