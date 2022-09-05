AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
FCCL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
OGDC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.48%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TPLP 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,411 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,291 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,926 Decreased By -7 (-0.04%)
Sep 05, 2022
US oil may test resistance at $89.17

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 09:48am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $89.17 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $90.01-$91.05 range.

The bounce from the Sept. 1 low of $85.98 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to travel into a range of $90.01-$91.05.

However, this wave could also be weaker than expected, to end around $89.17.

Be it strong or weak, the wave c is likely to be followed by a continuation of the downtrend.

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

A break below $87.29, especially a further slide below $86.60, could confirm the resumption of the downtrend towards $84.57-$85.61 range.

On the daily chart, oil found a strong support zone of $86.11-$85.59.

An inverted hammer on Sept. 2 suggests a reversal of the downtrend from the August 30 high of $97.66.

It must be noted that the whole downtrend from $123.68 remains steady.

The current rise is classified as a part of the consolidation from the August 16 low of $85.73.

The downtrend may resume upon the completion of bounce in $90.15-$92.88 range.

