Flood-hit people: Rs20bn disbursed so far: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the government has increased cash disbursement to Rs70 billion among over three million flood-affected families and this amount was being provided by the federal government.

Talking to print and electronic media on Thursday which was broadcasted subsequently on news channels, he said it is time to put welfare of flood victims at centre of our priorities.

He said that federal and provincial governments, and the armed forces are working for rescue operation and all the provinces have requested in writing for armed forces. He said that initially 1.1 million families were estimated to be affected by the flood and the government decided to disburse Rs39 billion cash assistance through BISP and but later (two week ago) it was realised after taking input from the NDMA and provincial government that the affected number of families were greater and the funds were increased to Rs70 billion and this money would be provided by the federal government for the affectees of three million household and so far Rs20 billion has been disbursed. He said that the media guidance is very important for him. The premier called for national unity to deal with the devastation caused by floods in the country. He said that transparency and merit would be adhered to and Sindh’s share is more because the province was most affected besides one million to each deceased families is being provided.

He said that relief goods have begun to arrive in the county. He said that the UAE provided first tranche of $50 million in kind and Qatar and Turkey are also providing relief goods. USAID announced to provide 331 million, Britain three million pounds, Aga Khan is providing $10 million etc. We have developed a network of transportation. He said that there is a great threat of water-borne diseases and next phase of rehabilitation is a huge challenge. He said that there is also fear of immense loss to the economy following devastation of crops and the country would have to import additional wheat.

He said that import bill is already on the rise due to high oil and gas prices. He said that during the Covid previous government did not procure cheap gas for future.

