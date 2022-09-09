AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood-hit people: Rs20bn disbursed so far: PM

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the government has increased cash disbursement to Rs70 billion among over three million flood-affected families and this amount was being provided by the federal government.

Talking to print and electronic media on Thursday which was broadcasted subsequently on news channels, he said it is time to put welfare of flood victims at centre of our priorities.

He said that federal and provincial governments, and the armed forces are working for rescue operation and all the provinces have requested in writing for armed forces. He said that initially 1.1 million families were estimated to be affected by the flood and the government decided to disburse Rs39 billion cash assistance through BISP and but later (two week ago) it was realised after taking input from the NDMA and provincial government that the affected number of families were greater and the funds were increased to Rs70 billion and this money would be provided by the federal government for the affectees of three million household and so far Rs20 billion has been disbursed. He said that the media guidance is very important for him. The premier called for national unity to deal with the devastation caused by floods in the country. He said that transparency and merit would be adhered to and Sindh’s share is more because the province was most affected besides one million to each deceased families is being provided.

He said that relief goods have begun to arrive in the county. He said that the UAE provided first tranche of $50 million in kind and Qatar and Turkey are also providing relief goods. USAID announced to provide 331 million, Britain three million pounds, Aga Khan is providing $10 million etc. We have developed a network of transportation. He said that there is a great threat of water-borne diseases and next phase of rehabilitation is a huge challenge. He said that there is also fear of immense loss to the economy following devastation of crops and the country would have to import additional wheat.

He said that import bill is already on the rise due to high oil and gas prices. He said that during the Covid previous government did not procure cheap gas for future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister flood hit people Floods in Pakistan flood affected families

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit people: Rs20bn disbursed so far: PM

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories