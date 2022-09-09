Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

KABUL: The Taliban administration announced on Thursday they would sign the third and final major contract for running Afghanistan’s airports with the United Arab Emirates’ GAAC Holding.

The contract would run for 10 years, Ghulam Jelani Popal, deputy head of Afghanistan’s ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, told reporters at a press conference in Kabul.

United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban

He added that the group had already signed contracts with UAE state-linked GAAC over ground services and security.

The agreements would help the Taliban ease their isolation from the outside world, with no foreign country formally recognising their government and strict enforcement of sanctions hampering the economy.